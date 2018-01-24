Troy man accused of hiding cameras in bathroom at church, fun complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TROY, Mo. - A Troy, Missouri man was arrested earlier this week after admitting to hiding cameras inside bathrooms where he worked and at the church where he volunteered.

According to a spokesperson for the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, an investigation began January 15 after an employee at Adrenaline Zone in St. Charles discovered a covert camera in one of the bathrooms.

Investigators obtained the camera and examined its footage, which allegedly self-recorded 28-year-old Jeffery Eisenbath installing the device. The footage also showed people entering and exiting the bathroom.

Eisenbath was out of town while the investigation was going on, but law enforcement obtained a search warrant for a computer and recording devices at his home. Eisenbath returned to the area January 22 and was taken into custody in Wentzville while driving. Authorities seized his computer, memory drives, and five covert cameras.

The sheriff's office said Eisenbath confessed to installing the camera at the Adrenaline Zone, as well as a second camera in the bathroom at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

The Archdiocese of St. Louis and Sacred Heart Parish are assisting law enforcement in the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and St. Charles County Cyber Crime Task Force are working to identify additional victims. Anyone with a child who may have been associated with Eisenbath or had contact with him is asked to contact the Lincoln County sheriff's tip line at 636-528-8546 (x9999).

Eisenbath was charged in St. Charles County with felony invasion of property and remains jailed on $25,000 cash-only bond. He was charged in Lincoln County with felony invasion of privacy and possession of child pornography. Bond was set at $100,000 cash-only.

Statement from Adrenaline Zone

On behalf of the Adrenaline Zone family, we are deeply saddened by the news of the recent events and their potential negative impact on the community. If true, the alleged events in no way reflect the values and standards we expect among our staff. We reassure that the accused employee has been terminated, and we are continuing to cooperate fully with the authorities on all matters relating to this investigation.

Statement from the Archdiocese of St. Louis