Two men arrested following bi-state police chase

WOOD RIVER, Ill. - Two men were taken into custody Wednesday afternoon following a police pursuit that began in Moline Acres, Missouri and ended in Wood River, Illinois.

Moline Acres police were notified of a business robbery in the 2400 block of Chambers Road. St. Louis County police were notified and spotted the suspect vehicle -- a black Dodge Charger.

Authorities deployed spike strips to disable the vehicle shortly after the suspects crossed the Mississippi River into Illinois. The suspects abandoned the vehicle at Route 3 and Route 143 and were eventually apprehended.

