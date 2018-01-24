Two men arrested following bi-state police chase

Moline Acres police were notified of a business robbery in the 2400 block of Chambers Road. St. Louis County police were notified and spotted the suspect vehicle -- a black Dodge Charger.
Authorities deployed spike strips to disable the vehicle shortly after the suspects crossed the Mississippi River into Illinois. The suspects abandoned the vehicle at Route 3 and Route 143 and were eventually apprehended.
38.861159 -90.097607