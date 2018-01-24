× University City police asking residents to share surveillance video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Police in University City hope your home security cameras will help them solve crimes. They’re rolling out the Community Camera Program and are asking homeowners and businesses to sign up.

University City police say that by registering your cameras they’ll be able to see which security systems may have captured a crime in action. Officials add that they’ll only contact you if there’s an incident nearby.

Police say video surveillance is one of the best methods for capturing criminals and convicting them.