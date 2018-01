The Humane Society of Missouri`s Longmeadow Rescue Ranch has dozens of homeless birds, like chickens and ducks, in need of adoption. Laura Jones of Longmeadow Rescue Ranch joins us with some feathery friends with information on how we can help give them a forever home.

Longmeadow Rescue Ranch

Friday’s Noon – 3 P.M.

Saturdays 11 A.M. – 3 P.M.

480 Joseph’s Rd.

Union, MO

LongmeadowRescueRanch.org