ST. LOUIS, MO — Trying to get an accurate count of the area homeless population is the goal of groups in St. Louis City and County.

The project on Lindell in St. Louis city is called the "Point in Time Count." It is required by HUD annually.

City officials are putting on what's called, "Project Homeless Connect" at the Biddle House shelter from 9am until 12pm. That event will include, health screenings, benefit applications, as well as employment and housing services.