Health Watch: Women Decide to Breastfeed Before Pregnancy

When a woman becomes a mother, she can choose to see SLUCare Certified Nurse Midwife Carolyn Mank for help with breastfeeding the baby. Mank is a certified nurse midwife specializing in breastfeeding/lactation science, natural childbirth, and family planning.

Mank says choosing a certified nurse midwife during your pregnancy can reduce stress and anxiety after the baby is born. "We have longer appointments with patients. So, we have time to talk about all the ups and downs of breastfeeding, all the common situations they might run into."

"We talk about how often are you feeding? How is the baby latching onto the breast. Are you pumping? Are you separated from your baby?" And then once we figure that out, we can come up with a plan to either increase the amount of feeds or increase the amount of pumps or even looking at if they are using the right sized breast pump. Is the baby on the breast correctly?"

"Once we fix those problems, the milk supply tends to go up."

The SLUCare midwife team generally handles low-risk pregnancies; moms with high-risk factors like age and health conditions are referred to obstetricians. Most of the team’s patients choose the midwife program because they prefer more natural, ‘low-intervention’ births without some traditional procedures like episiotomies. “We don’t do surgery, so we can spend that time with our patients,” she says. The midwives enjoy collaborative relationships with SLUCare obstetricians, who are available to consult and provide help at any stage of the process.

