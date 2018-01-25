× Someone bought an $850,000 winning lotto ticket in Wood River

WOOD RIVER, IL – Someone who bought a Lucky Day Lotto ticket at a Wood River supermarket just won $850,000. The Illinois Lottery is still looking for that person to claim their prize.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Central Farm Fresh, 515 Central Ave. All five numbers on the ticket matched the Wednesday, January 24, evening drawing. Those numbers are: 07 – 10 – 11 – 14 – 19.

The Illinois Lottery urges winners to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place. Visit one of the prize centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights to claim your prize.

Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.