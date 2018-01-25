× Illinois state senator cleared of sexual harassment by inspector

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – The inspector general for the Illinois General Assembly says a top state senator did not sexually harass a woman whose legislation he was sponsoring last year.

Inspector General Julie Porter concludes in a report that Sen. Ira Silverstein’s interaction with Denise Rotheimer did not rise to the level of ethical misconduct. But she says it was “conduct unbecoming of a legislator” and recommended the 19-year veteran lawmaker be counseled by the Senate’s ethics officer.

Rotheimer is a crime-victims’ advocate from Ingleside. She says Silverstein paid her unwanted compliments and made inappropriate comments to her while they worked on legislation.

Silverstein says in a statement he’s grateful that Porter “saw the facts for what they were.”

Silverstein is fighting for his seat in a five-way Democratic primary March 20.