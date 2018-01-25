Lost cow found months later with herd of bison

A cow escaped her farm in Poland in November and is living her new life. She has been found months later roaming a forest with a herd of European bison. Forest officials say the herd has fully accepted the cow as one of their own.

Rafal Kowalczyk, a bison expert who has managed to photograph the unusual sight, said the cow seems to be in good condition. He posted a picture of the herd to Facebook. One of his followers reposted the photo with the words:

“Next time when I think that something stops me from fulfilling my dreams, I will remember the cow who became a bison.”

Scientists may remove the cow from the herd by summer to prevent the risk of mating. Kowalczyk tell Global News that it won’t be an easy operation.