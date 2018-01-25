× Man convicted of ambushing, shooting police officer in July 2015

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis jury returned a guilty verdict Thursday for the man accused of ambushing and shooting a St. Louis police sergeant in the Central West End.

Dale Wolford, 25, was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and other crimes tied to the incident. He’s accused of shooting Sgt. Charles Lowe back in July 2015.

Lowe was working a security job in his personal car in the Central West End when he was shot. His bulletproof vest saved his life.

The jury heard final arguments in the case Thursday afternoon. Afterwards, Judge Christopher McGraugh called a recess just before 2 p.m. for the jury to break for lunch and deliberate. The jury made its decision just before 6 p.m.

In all, Wolford was found guilty of first-degree assault, felony discharge of a firearm at another person, and two counts of armed criminal action.