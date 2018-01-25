Matika Wilbur’s 562 project to photograph all Native American tribes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Native American portrait photographer and social documentarian Matika Wilbur explains Project 562.

Over the past five years, Matika Wilbur has driven more than a quarter of a million miles. She has photographed and gathered stories of Native Americans in the 21st century. Her goal is to capture all 562 tribes located within the United States.

Matika will appear at the St. Louis College of Pharmacy Thursday at 12pm where she will discuss the project with students, faculty, and the public. The event is free and open to the everyone.

Learn more about Matika's journey here:

www.project562.com

matikawilbur.com