Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - Scott Schaffer with Blade Technologies has a warningabout thee danger of USB flash drives.

The drives have been a trusted source for storing information. That is until they're placed in the hands of hackers. The rogue devices are causing security breaches.

Schaffer warns that if you put an old one in a computer it could kill it. To learn more information on USB drives visit www.bladetechinc.com