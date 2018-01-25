Police vehicle involved in serious crash near Pontoon Beach, IL

PONTOON BEACH, IL – A police cruiser was involved in a serious accident with another vehicle in Pontoon Beach, IL. The crash happened at 111 and New Poag Road. The extent of injuries in this accident is not known at this time. Arch helicopter has been called to the scene to airlift victims to the hospital.

A police officer’s vehicle is crashed into a guardrail. The vehicle’s red and blue flashing lights are still on. The other vehicle involved in the crash is unrecognizable.

Illinois State Police expect the road to be closed for hours. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.