× Robbery suspect in custody after chase in Missouri, Illinois

MOLINE ACRES, Mo. – A robbery suspect is jailed after the stolen vehicle he was driving rammed a police car before leading police on a chase that began in Missouri and ended in Illinois, where another police car was hit.

St. Louis County officers on Wednesday night were pursuing a suspect in a robbery. The suspect was in a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

Police say that as officers in a marked police car tried to stop the vehicle, the police car was rammed head-on twice, then struck a third time as the stolen vehicle drove away.

A chase began in Illinois, where the stolen vehicle struck a police car in Alton. The driver was taken into custody. No charges were filed as of Thursday morning.