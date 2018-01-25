× Schwartz Returns, Blues Beat Colorado 3-1

Jaden Schwartz made a successful return to the Blues lineup and helped them to a dominating 3-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night at Scottrade Center. Schwartz had missed the past twenty games with an ankle injury. The forward returned to the Blues top line on offense and fired four shots on goal in the game. The Blues scored two power plays in the contest. Paul Stastny got one in the first period, while Brayden Schenn scored the second man advantage goal in the second period. Alexander Steen added an insurance goal late in third period to preserve the win.

Carter Hutton started his fifth straight game in goal for the Blues. Only an Alexander Kerfoot goal in the second period kept Hutton away from another shutout. He stopped 36 of 37 Avalanche shots in the game.

The Blues hit the All-Star break with a record of 30-18-3, good for 63 points.

St. Louis gets back on the ice next Tuesday, January 30 when they host the Montreal Canadiens.