“Watch Out Boy She’ll Chew You Up!” That’s right! Daryl Hall & John Oates and Train are coming to the Scottrade Center on Saturday, May 12th! Tickets are on sale next Monday but you can way your way in today!

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Thursday, January 25th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.