SSM Health Medical Minute – Controlling Blood Sugar Levels

Developing healthy eating habits is one of the most important things you can do to lower your risk of diabetes. Be more selective when grocery shopping by buying more fresh vegetables, fruit and whole grains, leaner meats and low-fat dairy products, and cutting down on soda, sweets, chips, and other snack foods.

At the SSM Health Outpatient Center, a team approach includes a certified diabetes educator and clinical dietitian who lead classes to educate diabetics about blood sugar control. A personalized is created for each patient. “I don’t just give them a diet, I want to know the lifestyle they follow…what kind of eating habits they have…what kind of schedule they have their work schedule, their home schedule and what preferences of food they like.” SSM Health clinical dietitian Shital Mehta teaches patients to eat small, frequent meals and limit carbs because they can spike your blood sugar.

“Because that doesn’t require as much of insulin production when you eat small amounts of food but the small meals, keeps them more satisfied so they are not really tempted to eat bigger portions at other times.”

The program consists of four classes with other patients and medical professionals who offer education and personal support.

