Stolen car recovered after north St. Louis police chase

ST. LOUIS, MO — A detective fired shots at a suspect during a chase in north St. Louis Wednesday. They discovered the suspects were driving a stolen vehicle with a high powered rifle.

St. Louis police say they were patrolling in the area of North Grand near Cass when they saw someone driving a white Ford Taurus recklessly. They saw that the vehicle didn’t have registration tags and the license plate wasn’t legible. When they activated their lights and sirens to stop the vehicle the driver sped off.

A tire deflation device placed near North Grand and North Market was able to pop all four of the Taurus’ tires. That didn’t stop the car completely. The suspects abandoned the vehicle on foot near Bacon and St. Louis.

Police chased one suspect who was armed with a high powered rifle. A detective shot at the 25-year-old suspect. He was not hit and continued to run. Investigators say they were able to take him into custody with the use of a Taser in the 3200 block of St. Louis. A 23-year-old man was taken into custody in the 2700 block of North Grand.

The white Ford Taurus the suspects were driving was reported stolen on September 7, 2017. The firearm was also recovered by police.

The detective who fired shots at the 25-year-old suspect has been placed on administrative leave. This is a police department policy after all officer-involved shootings.

No police officers or suspects were injured in this incident.