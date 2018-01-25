× Teen shot in Fairgrounds neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a neighborhood in north city Thursday night after a teenager was shot.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. in the 3200 block of Barrett Street.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his head. He was said to be unconscious and barely breathing.

