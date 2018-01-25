Woman attacked with hammer during attempted kidnapping in the Central West End

ST. LOUIS, MO — A robber struck a woman several times with a hammer in an attempted kidnapping early Thursday morning in the Central West End. Police have released images of the suspect and his vehicle in an attempt to make an identification.

A 25-year-old woman was waiting for the bus at around 6am Tuesday in the 300 block of North Euclid when the unthinkable happened. A man drove up in a Chevrolet Malibu without license plates. The police report says he got out of the car with a hammer and demanded her property.

The suspect struck her several times with the hammer and pulled her purple NorthFace backpack from her back. He then demanded that she get into his car. After a struggle, the suspect got back into his car and drove southbound on Euclid.

The victim suffered an injury to her face and head. She declined medical treatment. The suspect got away with the victim’s laptop, glasses, credit card, textbooks and notebooks.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5’09”-6″00″, light to medium complexion, medium build, wearing a dark (possibly navy blue) coat, black shirt, and light colored blue jeans. He was driving a 2008-2011 Chevrolet Malibu. It is = silver or light blue in color with a decal or object affixed to the lower left corner of the rear windshield. At the time of the robbery, the vehicle had no license plates or temp tag.

Police are still looking for the suspect. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS. All calls are anonymous.