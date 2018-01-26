× Adjunct professor tackled at meeting sues college

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ An adjunct professor tackled and arrested during a contentious meeting at St. Louis Community College last year is suing the college.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Steve Taylor, a math instructor, filed suit Wednesday. The lawsuit alleges constitutional violations, unlawful arrest and accuses a college police officer of battery.

A college spokeswoman declined to comment on the suit and says Taylor’s contract expired at the end of the fall semester.

Taylor rose to speak about budget issues and impending layoffs at an October meeting of the college governing board when an officer tackled him. The college says Taylor was tackled and arrested after he “charged” toward board members and the chancellor.

Taylor denies that he charged at anyone and says he suffered traumatic brain injury, a concussion, and other injuries.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch