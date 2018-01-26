× Body pulled from dump truck ID’d as that of Minnesota man

DUNLAP, Iowa (AP) _ Iowa authorities say the body of a man pulled from a dump truck that had been submerged underwater in a sand pit was that of a Minnesota resident.

Harrison County officials identified the man Friday as 38-year old Christopher McMullen, of Madelia, Minnesota.

Rescue workers were called Thursday morning to Hallett Materials just south of Dunlap on reports of a missing truck and driver. Sometime later, crews discovered the truck under ice and water in the pit. The driver _ now identified as McMullen _ had been trapped inside the truck.

His body was recovered Thursday afternoon.