Elton John and other acts coming to St. Louis in 2018

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Post-Dispatch music critic Kevin Johnson talks about Elton John's St. Louis show and other upcoming St. Louis acts.
Elton John is coming to Scottrade Center on October 30 for his Final Tour.
Other shows coming to St. Louis:
- Lynyrd Skynard, Final Tour, Aug. 18, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Foo Fighters, Oct. 13, Scottrade Center
- Daryl Hall & John Oates, Train, May 12, Scottrade Center
- Journey, Def Leppard, Aug. 24, Busch Stadium, On Sale Feb. 2
- Trevor Noah, Late Show Added, May 11, Peabody Opera House
- Margaret Cho, June 1-2, Helium Comedy Club
- Diana Krall, June 15, Peabody Opera House
- Brit Floyd, May 13, Peabody Opera House
- Tech N9ne, June 14, The Pageant
- Minus the Bear, May 5, The Ready Room
- Will Downing, Boney James, July 21, Chesterfield Amphitheatre
- Wynonna & The Big Noise, Jan. 27, J. Scheidegger Center For The Arts At Lindenwood University
- 2Cellos, January 29, Fox Theatre
- Tiffany Haddish, January 26, The Pageant, Sold Out
- Maceo Parker, Jan, 26-27, Ferring Jazz Bistro
- Winter Jam 2018 with Skillet, Kari Jobe, Building 429, John Crist, KB, and hosts NewSong, Jan. 27, Scottrade Center
- BØRNS, Jan. 30, The Pageant