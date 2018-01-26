Five huge country acts coming to St. Louis for Megaticket

ST. LOUIS, MO — The 2018 Country Megaticket includes five huge concerts at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. The full line up has been announced for Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre including:
- Jason Aldean w/ Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina – Thursday, May 17
- Dierks Bentley w/ Brothers Osborne and LANCO – Saturday, June 2
- Keith Urban w/ Kelsea Ballerini – Friday, June 15
- Rascal Flatts w/ Dan + Shay and Carly Pearce – Saturday, August 4
- Lady Antebellum & Darius Rucker w/ Russel Dickerson – Thursday, September 13
Tickets go on sale Saturday, February 3rd at 10am at www.LiveNation.com. FOX2 will have a special pre-sale offer code for our viewers!
Watch FOX 2 News in the Morning starting Monday next week for a chance to win a pair of Country Megatickets!