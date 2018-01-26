Five huge country acts coming to St. Louis for Megaticket

ST. LOUIS, MO — The 2018 Country Megaticket includes five huge concerts at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. The full line up has been announced for Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre including:

Jason Aldean w/ Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina – Thursday, May 17

Dierks Bentley w/ Brothers Osborne and LANCO – Saturday, June 2

Keith Urban w/ Kelsea Ballerini – Friday, June 15

Rascal Flatts w/ Dan + Shay and Carly Pearce – Saturday, August 4

Lady Antebellum & Darius Rucker w/ Russel Dickerson – Thursday, September 13

