× Janet Jackson surprises Missy Elliott with Essence honor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Missy Elliott knew she was being honored by Essence _ but not who was giving her the accolade. So there was plenty of emotion when close friend Janet Jackson not only handed her her trophy but praised her talent.

Jackson was one of many stars who turned up to pay tribute to the singer, songwriter, rapper, and producer.

Jackson told Elliott she made her mark with “boldness and courage.”

A tearful Elliott _ whose hits include “Work It” “Get Ur Freak On” and “One Minute Man” _ thanked her for her friendship.

Among the celebs in attendance were Janelle Monae, T.I. and Danielle Brooks, who channeled Elliott’s past fashion looks with a blue Adidas tracksuit.