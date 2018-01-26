Lambert seeks submissions for art and culture exhibitions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Lambert International Airport (STL) has opened a call to St. Louis area artists and organizations for new exhibition opportunities for late 2018 through 2021. The airport is looking to schedule exhibitions at eight different locations in its terminals and post-security concourses.

Jeff Lea from Lambert talks about the exhibition and the call for submissions. The Lambert Art and Culture Program Temporary Exhibitions Program is seeking submissions from arts, culture, history and science organizations, as well as independent curators and artists in the St. Louis region and surrounding area.

Submissions are due Feb. 28.

For more information regarding the exhibition, visit www.ArtOfTravelSTL.com. For information about submissions, visit www.flystl.com/art.