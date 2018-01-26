Local production company holds film screening and talent show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - If your children want to be in the movies or have a talent to showcase, they will get the chance in February at the 35Multimedia Talent Show.

Lacey Turner and Justin Holmes, filmmakers from 35MultiMedia Productions, talk about their film screening and talent show for the St. Louis Community.

The film screening will showcase four short films directed by Lacey Turner and a sneak peak of his current project "The Lou." It will take place Saturday, Jan. 27 from 9: 30 to 11:30 a.m. at the 24:1 Cinema on 6755 Page Ave.

The talent show is for kids in elementary through high school and will take place Saturday, Feb. 10 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the New Northside Conference Center at 5949 Goodfellow Blvd. in North St. Louis.