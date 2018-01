A Texas family is in mourning after the loss of their beloved pet chicken. How do we know? They paid for an obituary in the local newspaper

The Sword family adopted “Big Mama” four years ago and the bird quickly bonded with the other family chickens named, Bubbles, Runt, Ms. S, Funky, Lucky and Blondie.

The family wrote, “We will miss her very much. Thank you, Big Mama, for being such a special part of our lives.”