Man sentenced to probation in Missouri crash that killed 2

PINEVILLE, Mo. (AP) _ A man has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation for a head-on crash that killed a Missouri woman and a Florida man.

The Joplin Globe reports that 37-year-old Donovan Ryan, of Pineville, was sentenced after pleading guilty Thursday to two first-degree involuntary manslaughter counts and a second-degree assault count.

Court documents say a pickup truck he was driving crossed the center line of Missouri 59 and struck another vehicle in March 2015 about 2 miles (3.22 kilometers) north of the town of Noel. The crash killed 28-year-old Ashley Tharp, of Pineville, and 27-year-old Cody Blevins, of Sebastian, Florida. A 7-year-old boy also was seriously injured.

Ryan previously pleaded guilty to the less serious charges of careless and imprudent driving and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Information from: The Joplin (Mo.) Globe