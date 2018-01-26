Missouri Senate candidate faces criticism over Facebook posts on women’s rights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — A Missouri man running for the US Senate ignites a social media firestorm.

Courtland Sykes posted a statement on Facebook about his view on women's rights. He says he rejects, "Radical feminism's crazed definition of modern womanhood." Sykes also says he wants his daughters to be homemakers rather than, "career-obsessed banshees or "nail-biting manophobic feminist she-devils."

Sykes is also getting criticism in another post comparing Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren, and Claire McCaskill to villains from Disney movies.

Sykes will face off against several other GOP candidates in Missouri's August primary.