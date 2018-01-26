× Mizzou point guard Terrence Phillips suspended indefinitely

COLUMBIA, MO – The University of Missouri men’s basketball program announced Friday night that junior point guard Terrence Phillips has been suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules.

“Phillips’ future status with the program will be determined in coordination with campus and department leadership,” the team said in a brief statement.

There was no immediate word on what was behind the suspension. Phillips’ absence further depletes the Tigers’ guard corps, which was already thinned by Blake Harris’ decision to transfer before the start of the second semester. Another guard, C.J. Roberts, was set to redshirt but instead also opted to transfer. Phillips’ playing time had decreased with the influx of new talent brought in with Cuonzo Martin’s first recruiting class. He has averaged 10.6 minutes and 2.5 points per game and has appeared in all 20 contests. The point guard load now figures to fall on junior Jordan Geist and senior Kassius Robertson.

The Tigers (13-7) are on the road Saturday against Mississippi State, having lost two straight.