Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - NFL Hall of Famer and pastor Aeneas Williams joins us to talk about the Grand Opening of the Spirit of the Lord Family Church's new, permanent location in St. Ann, Mo.

The event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 27 from 2 to 5 p.m. at 915 Northwest Plaza Drive in St. Ann.

For more information, visit www.TheSpiritChurch.org or call 314-357-1716.