NSPL call center staffs up for Logic’s Grammy performance

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Jane Smith, Director Of Life Crisis Services with Provident, Inc., talks about how rapper Logic's song "1-800-273-8255" increased the number of calls to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, or NSPL, by 27% in the three weeks following its release. The song references the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.

Logic will perform the song at the Grammy Awards on January 28. Provident, one of nine national backup call centers for NSPL, will staff up their call line for at least 24 hours following the performance when call volume is likely to rise dramatically.

Provident almost doubled their call volume in the past year, helping over 60,000 people in 2017.

To reach Provident`s 24-hour Crisis Line, call 314-647-4357 or 1-800-273-8255

For more information, visit www. providentstl.org.