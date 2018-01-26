Oprah, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling are Barbies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Toy-maker Mattel is rolling out some special edition Barbie dolls. They're based on Disney's upcoming movie "A Wrinkle In Time." The film is based on the popular science fantasy novel of the same name.

The dolls are based on the characters Mrs. Which, Mrs. Whatsit, and Mrs. Who, played by Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, and Mindy Kaling.

Fans are loving the diverse dolls and are calling them empowering. The cost for these special edition dolls are $50 each.

"A Wrinkle In Time" opens in theaters on March 9th.