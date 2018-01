Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IMPERIAL, Mo. - A big rig crash in Jefferson County is impacting several bus routes this morning for the Fox C-6 School District. The superintendent sent a letter to parents warning of potential delays.

The crash happened at Old Lemay Ferry Road near Frisco Hill. The semi was filled with 42,000 lbs of paint. The spill has completely closed a stretch of Old Lemay Ferry Rd.

Another pic of clean up at crash scene on Old Lemay Ferry. No serious injuries. Crash happened about 8pm last...(1) pic.twitter.com/Jw5BvyvpN8 — Chris Regnier (@chrisregniertv) January 26, 2018

Scene this morning on Old Lemay Ferry Rd. near Frisco Hill. Big rig crashed last night rolling down embankment...(1) pic.twitter.com/JPMuQfPojj — Chris Regnier (@chrisregniertv) January 26, 2018