Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A bizarre accident took place overnight in downtown St. Louis. A driver t-boned a pizza delivery driver just before 1 a.m. on Olive Street at North Broadway.

The driver, who caused the crash, jumped out and got into a friend's car driving nearby, and took off. The pizza delivery driver was treated for minor injuries. She has been working for Papa John's for 20 years.