School bus and car crash in west St. Louis County, no injuries

ST. LOUIS, MO — First responders are responding to an accident involving a school bus and a car in west St. Louis County. Police, Fire and EMS workers are at the intersection of Olive and Tempo. The 19 students onboard the bus were not injured.

A business owner tells FOX 2 that the car sustained the majority of damage from the crash. The person in the vehicle was not injured.

The students were being taken to Bellerive Elementary in the Parkway District. As a precaution, all the students will go to the hospital to get checked out. Half will go to St. Johns Mercy Hospital and the other half will go to Missouri Baptist.