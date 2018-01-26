Spirit of St. Louis concludes with free car giveaway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 2 & News 11 want to thank everyone who donated to support our first Spirit of St. Louis campaign. Three local charities received $173,099 in donations from FOX 2 & News 11 viewers and in combination with a $50,000 donation from Bommarito Automotive Group. All the money donated will continue the important missions of Variety the Children’s Charity, the BackStoppers, and St. Louis Area Foodbank.

Bommarito Automotive Group also donated a car, truck, or SUV to the local winner.

Ultimately, Jason Woodworth's name was drawn from the tumbler.