‘Stand by you’ – The touching 2018 Budweiser Super Bowl ad about water

ST. LOUIS, MO — Anheuser Busch has released one of their Super Bowl ads for Budweiser on YouTube before the big game. But, their signature beer isn’t the focus of their commercial. They highlight their charitable contributions of water during natural disasters in 2017.

The video is set to the song “Stand by me.” It shows a Budweiser plant shutting down beer production and then ramping up water canning. It simply ends with the text: Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico, and California.

The YouTube description states:

“Since 1988, our Cartersville, GA brewery team has helped provide more than 79 million cans of water to cities across the U.S. that were impacted by natural disasters. But there’s more to do. By the end of 2018, our brewery in Fort Collins, CO will be equipped to help us deliver even more clean drinking water to communities in need.”

The St. Louis area was devastated by floods in 2017. A mandatory boil order was issued after flood waters overtook area water plants. The company sent three truckloads of water as aid during that disaster too. They sent more than 150,000 cans of drinking water to area towns devastated by floods in Jefferson and St. Louis Counties.

The company occasionally pauses beer production at the brewery in Cartersville, Georgia to produce this canned drinking water. This way it is ready when disaster strikes. AB donated 2 million cans of drinking water last year during the floods in Louisiana, wildfires in California and Hurricane Matthew.

