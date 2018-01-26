× Third suspect arrested in Springfield drug-deal killing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say a third suspect has been arrested in a drug-deal killing at a Springfield motel.

Springfield police tweeted Thursday night that 22-year-old Cassidy Clayton is in custody. Thirty-one-year-old Tyson Lee Hamm was arrested Wednesday after a standoff, and 29-year-old Andre Seth Smiles was taken into custody three weeks ago for a parole violation. The Springfield News-Leader reports that they’re charged with second-degree murder in the Dec. 29 killing of 41-year-old Stephen Dowd, of Fredericktown.

Court records say Dowd was shot during a struggle after going to a motel room with another man to purchase $1,000 worth of meth. Police allege that Hamm and Smiles then robbed Dowd. Clayton is accused of facilitating the drug deal.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader