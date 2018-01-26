Three women punched, robbed in south St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating three separate instances in south city in which the perpetrators punched and robbed women. In one instance, a suspect pointed a gun at an elderly victim.

One of the victims said she's angry, adding she didn't deserve to be attacked. Nor did she expect something like that to happen in the middle of the street in broad daylight.

According to police, the robbery occurred Saturday, January 20, just before 2:10 p.m., in the 4600 block of Louisiana Avenue.

"I got my passenger door open, trying to get stuff out, and I get a tap on the back, and I turn around and automatically got punched in the face," she said.

The woman said there were two men between 17 and 20 years of age, who may have been hiding behind a car parked nearby.

"Then he came back over and turned me around and punched me again," she said.

The woman said the suspects attempted to steal her keys and purse, but she fought back.

"But I'm like, 'you're not getting my keys, it's not happening,' so I stood my ground and I got punched three or four times," she said.

Ultimately, the two men took off running with her purse, but not her car keys.

St. Louis police said two similar incidents happened just blocks away.

On January 14, two men approached an 87-year-old woman in the 3600 block of Montana Street. One of the men pointed a gun at the woman and demanding her purse. She, too, was punched in the face.

Then on January 22, police said a 37-year-old woman was getting out of her car in the 900 block of Eiler Street. She saw two strange men approaching her and attempted to run towards a church. The men managed to grab her, punch her in the face, and took her purse.

Police said homeowners in the areas where these robberies occurred have surveillance cameras at their residences. They're asking anyone who thinks they may have videos of any of the incidents to contact them immediately.