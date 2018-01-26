× Two former lawyers of rap mogul ‘Suge’ Knight arrested

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Two attorneys who represented rap mogul and murder suspect Marion “Suge” (shug) Knight have been arrested.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says lawyers Matthew Fletcher and Thaddeus Culpepper were each arrested Thursday on warrants alleging they were accessories after the fact to a felony. Authorities gave no further details on the allegations.

The attorneys are among several who have represented Knight, the Death Row Records co-founder, since he was charged with murder and attempted murder in 2015. Knight has pleaded not guilty.

In a court filing in August, prosecutors accused Fletcher and Knight of witness tampering in the murder case, and recorded conversations suggested the two had discussed fabricating testimony.

But it’s not clear whether Thursday’s arrest stemmed from those allegations.