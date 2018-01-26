U.S. Marshal shoots Alton suspect who tried to stab him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTON, Il. - A U.S. Marshal shot a suspect who tried to stab him. The incident took place Friday morning in the 3500 block of Omega Street in Alton. Authorities say the suspect was out on bond on a federal indictment on a meth case. He violated his bond.

When the marshals entered the home, they found the suspect hiding in a closet with a knife.

The suspect attempted to stab the marshal, who defended himself by shooting the suspect.

There were no injuries to any law enforcement members.

Illinois State Police are investigating.