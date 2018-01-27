Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, January 26, 2018
This is the Arby’/s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, January 26, 2018.
SLUH at Webster Groves
Cardinal Ritter at DuBourg
Liberty vs Hazelwood Central
Lafayette vs Parkway Central
DeSmet at Parkway West
(Boys): Zumwalt South at Zumwalt East
(Girls): Zumwalt South at Zumwalt East
Fox 2 Sports anchor/reporter Charlie Marlow and local prep hoops analyst Earl Austin Jr. discussed the 2008 Webster Groves Boys state champion basketball team, They were honored during halftime of the Statesmen's game tonight. Charlie also shared pictures of his now week old baby, Janie Mae Marlow.