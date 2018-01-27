× Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, January 26, 2018

This is the Arby’/s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, January 26, 2018.

Segment One features highlights of these high school basketball games.

SLUH at Webster Groves

Cardinal Ritter at DuBourg

Liberty vs Hazelwood Central

Lafayette vs Parkway Central

DeSmet at Parkway West

Segment Two of the Arby's/Fox 2 Prep Zone features highlights of these high school basketball games.

(Boys): Zumwalt South at Zumwalt East

(Girls): Zumwalt South at Zumwalt East

Fox 2 Sports anchor/reporter Charlie Marlow and local prep hoops analyst Earl Austin Jr. discussed the 2008 Webster Groves Boys state champion basketball team, They were honored during halftime of the Statesmen's game tonight. Charlie also shared pictures of his now week old baby, Janie Mae Marlow.