ST. LOUIS - Get high-tech toys at a low price with Digital Doc.

Owner Matt Kasten talks about the store in Chesterfield. Digital Doc repairs tech items and sells pre-owned devices like virtual reality headsets, iWatches and more. They also recycle and repurpose electronics to help the environment.

For more information, visit www.digitaldocrepair.com/chesterfield.