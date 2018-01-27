× Endangered person advisory issued for missing O’Fallon 12-year-old

UPDATE: Shoults was found safe Saturday afternoon.

O’FALLON, MO – An endangered person advisory has been issued for a missing O’Fallon 12-year-old. Police say Sara Marie Shoults left her home on foot after leaving a note for her family stating she intended to return on Sunday. Shoults does not have a cell phone and may not be prepared for inclement weather.

Shoults lives on Westbrook Drive in O’Fallon, MO. She was last seen Saturday at around 7:45am.

Police describe her as a white female, 5’06” tall, 130 lbs, with brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red jacket, black pants, brown boots, carrying a black bag and a white blanket.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the O’Fallon Police Department at (636) 240-3200.