× Kansas man wins $7.3 million Missouri Lotto jackpot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Missouri lottery officials say a Kansas man has claimed a $7.3 million Missouri Lotto jackpot.

The lottery announced Friday that Charles Maybrier, of Kansas City, Kansas, bought the winning ticket for the Dec. 27 drawing at the Brooklyn Mart in Kansas City.

Maybrier used Quick Pick to select the winning combination. The winning numbers were: 5, 11, 14, 30, 33 and 34.

Brooklyn Mart received a bonus check for $5,000 for selling the winning Lotto jackpot ticket.