McCaskill host town hall at Harris Stowe State University

ST. LOUIS - U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill hosted a public town hall at Harris Stowe State University Saturday.

“With all the chaos in our country today, it’s easy for folks to feel like their voices aren’t being heard—which is why it’s so important for me to listen and empower Missourians, and put them in the driver’s seat,” said McCaskill, who has hosted more public town halls in her time as Senator than the rest of Missouri’s Congressional delegation combined. “Missourians are my bosses, and I owe it to all Missourians to show up and be held accountable. Whether they agree or disagree with me, I want to hear from folks because it makes me a better Senator.”

The feedback McCaskill she has collected through her town halls has already fueled several of the fights she is waging in the Senate from the urgent need to invest in broadband, and feedback on how to protect Missourians’ access to healthcare, to ideas on how to boost job opportunities, invest in critical infrastructure like roads and bridges, and confront a growing opioid drug crisis in Missouri communities.

McCaskill hosted fifty public town hall forums all across Missouri in 2017. In 2009 during debate over the Affordable Care Act—at a time of heightened demonstrations against the legislation—McCaskill held a series of highly publicized town halls, including in traditionally conservative areas of Missouri, to hear directly from Missourians about their concerns and respond to criticisms. In 2014, McCaskill logged more than 1,000 miles around the state on her “McCaskill on Main Street” series of public town halls. McCaskill has also toured the state with town halls aimed at military veterans and seniors—and has hosted individual town halls, such as one she hosted in 2016 with then-U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack focused on the opioid epidemic.