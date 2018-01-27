× Missouri man stranded on Mississippi River island rescued

ST. LOUIS – Firefighters in eastern Missouri have rescued a man stranded on an island in the Mississippi River near St. Louis after his boat drifted away.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Madison Fire Department received a call alerting them to a man stranded on Mosenthein Island shortly before 4 p.m. Friday. The island is south of the confluence of the Missouri, Mississippi and Illinois rivers.

Department spokesman Mark Martin says the man was apparently on foot on the island when his boat drifted away.

The St. Louis Fire Department’s Marine Rescue Task Force used a boat built for shallow waters to get close to the island, then had rescuers wade through water to reach the man. The man was brought back to the river’s bank by 6 p.m.