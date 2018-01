Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Celebrate National Meat Month and National Potato Month with Chef Georgios Kastanias from Moore Foods Distributors and Michelle and Chef Matt from The Dam.

Chef Matt cooks up a mashed potato burger to celebrate January and February's honorary foods.

The Dam is located at 3173 Morganford Rd. in the Tower Grove South area.

You can find Moore Food Distributors at 9910 Page Ave., online at www.moorefoodsdist.com, or by phone at 314-426-1300.